Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 44,244 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,960,000 after buying an additional 314,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,120,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,192,000 after buying an additional 269,773 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,098,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,333,000 after buying an additional 242,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2,157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 196,286 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,318 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rambus Price Performance

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $46.29.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.



