Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 47,324 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188,909 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,828,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,435,000 after acquiring an additional 341,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.36.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

