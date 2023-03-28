Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 73,412 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,412 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

