Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.30 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

NYSE:AEL opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan David Matula acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

