Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.35 Million Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,596,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,737,000 after buying an additional 149,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,504,000 after buying an additional 228,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,065,000 after buying an additional 49,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,253,000 after buying an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,703,000 after buying an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AVA. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

Avista Price Performance

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

AVA opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. Avista Co. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. Avista had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.79%.

Avista Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.