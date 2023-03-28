Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.51 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AES were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AES by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,620,000 after purchasing an additional 914,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AES by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,135,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,659,000 after purchasing an additional 53,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AES by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after purchasing an additional 381,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,544,000 after purchasing an additional 191,928 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Argus raised their price target on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.86%.

Insider Transactions at AES

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

