Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $198.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.00 and a 200-day moving average of $185.35. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $253.67.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total transaction of $5,819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,277,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,558.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,928 shares of company stock valued at $7,441,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

