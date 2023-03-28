Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.28 Million in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 2.1 %

STLD stock opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.60. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.