Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.33 Million in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.