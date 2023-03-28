Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.37 Million in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 182,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,853,000 after purchasing an additional 90,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $335.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.27.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.