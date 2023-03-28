Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.46 Million in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TDY opened at $427.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $425.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.05.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,391.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

