Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.47 Million in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 71,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Price Performance

Livent stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.66. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Livent’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTHM. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.