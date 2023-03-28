Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.47 Million in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 71,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Livent Price Performance
Livent stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.66. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on LTHM. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.
About Livent
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
