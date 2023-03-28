Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.51 Million in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $153.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.84.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,440 shares of company stock worth $1,371,963. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.89.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

