Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.52 Million in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $9,912,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
Xylem Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Xylem stock opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.22 and its 200 day moving average is $103.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
Xylem Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 67.35%.
Xylem Profile
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
