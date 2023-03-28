Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.60 Million in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113,268 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

