Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.65 Million in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,890 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 47,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MLM opened at $339.06 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $406.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.