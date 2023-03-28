Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,647,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,421,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,558,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,944,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,921,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,764,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PBH opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $67.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

