Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth about $18,410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,830,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1,034.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ASR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Shares of ASR opened at $301.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $179.01 and a fifty-two week high of $306.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.70 and its 200-day moving average is $250.06.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.