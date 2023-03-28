Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,564 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,212 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,508 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.8 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

