Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $105.19. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

