Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Shares of SUI opened at $132.76 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $193.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

