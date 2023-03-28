Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $200.50 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.47 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.