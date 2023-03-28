Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,018,000 after buying an additional 236,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,674,000 after buying an additional 192,007 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 452,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,491,000 after buying an additional 136,619 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MLI opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.32%.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $130,558.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,077.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,666 shares of company stock worth $4,275,639. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

