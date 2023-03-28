Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 23,468 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 18.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 93,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 67,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Further Reading

