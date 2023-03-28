Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 23,641 Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 43.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Sanmina by 12.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sanmina by 2.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Sanmina by 8.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $69.28.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,072 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

