Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.30 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.44. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.00.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.