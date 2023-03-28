Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.35 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.42.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

