Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.36 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 113,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PerkinElmer Trading Up 0.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.07 and its 200-day moving average is $132.76. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $181.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

