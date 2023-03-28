Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.37 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Stories

