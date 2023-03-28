Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.39 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,054 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 43.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Insider Activity

Meritage Homes Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,994. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.29.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4.04%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

