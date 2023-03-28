Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.42 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $86.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

