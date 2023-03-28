Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.42 Million Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.06% of SJW Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in SJW Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

SJW stock opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.57. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $83.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

