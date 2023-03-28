Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.56 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,940 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after buying an additional 618,725 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Quanta Services by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,313,000 after purchasing an additional 579,159 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1,124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,637,000 after purchasing an additional 465,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Quanta Services by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 663,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,143,000 after purchasing an additional 293,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $162.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

