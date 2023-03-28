Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.65 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

LH stock opened at $219.78 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $280.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.41.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

