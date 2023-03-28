Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 583,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,782,000 after purchasing an additional 173,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,673,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,099,000 after buying an additional 101,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Articles

