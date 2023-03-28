McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $349.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

