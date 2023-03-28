Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s Largest Position

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,490 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.0% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $193,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 5,413,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.92.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $276.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.