Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,961 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 104,347 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,024,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 41,584 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.92.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $276.38 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.19 and a 200-day moving average of $246.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

