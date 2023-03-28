Mutual Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,573 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,758. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.36. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 58.51%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

