Mutual Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,977,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 153,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $786,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETX opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $22.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

