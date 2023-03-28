Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,682 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $999,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $778,388.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,769,410.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

