Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 125.4% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $38.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 622,713 shares of company stock valued at $23,758,176 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.72. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

