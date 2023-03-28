Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDMV. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 319.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDMV opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $39.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.64.

About First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.