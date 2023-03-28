Mutual Advisors LLC Has $124,000 Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 165,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

HDSN opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $361.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

