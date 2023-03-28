Mutual Advisors LLC Has $146,000 Holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,130 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Express worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,816,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Express during the 3rd quarter worth $872,000. Towle & Co boosted its holdings in Express by 26.9% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 5,085,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,980 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Express to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Yehuda Shmidman acquired 5,434,783 shares of Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,001.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,434,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,001.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPR opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

