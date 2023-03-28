Mutual Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Hooker Furnishings worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 138,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 121.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 126,532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 144.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 110,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 69,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.

