Mutual Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 461.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNP opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

