Mutual Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,884,000 after purchasing an additional 453,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in B&G Foods by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,719,000 after acquiring an additional 293,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,818,000 after acquiring an additional 145,921 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 974.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 137,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 124,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Consumer Edge lowered B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

B&G Foods Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.75. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -102.47 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $623.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -506.67%.

B&G Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.