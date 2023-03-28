Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $168,000 in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,065 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 50.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.1% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SPH opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $952.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.67. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

