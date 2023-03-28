Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

